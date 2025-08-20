Starfield might be coming to the Switch 2

HQ

When Starfield launched a year ago, expectations were nothing short of astronomical. Microsoft and Xbox had pushed a massive marketing campaign that cranked the hype to boiling point - so much so that many players ultimately felt the game didn't quite live up to everything that was promised. For some, it even became one of this generation's biggest disappointments.

But dismissing Starfield as a failure would be going too far. While reviews were certainly mixed, the game still managed to attract a loyal audience and achieve commercial success. Since its release, rumors have circulated about the game coming to platforms beyond Xbox and PC. And now, a new report suggests that Starfield may indeed be heading to Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 - albeit not until next year.

That, at least, is what industry insider Nate The Hate claims, stating that Bethesda not only plans to bring Starfield to Sony's PlayStation 5, but also to Switch 2. He writes:

"Indiana Jones & the Great Circle won't be the only Bethesda game coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. See that planet? You can go there. Aside from landing on PS5... Starfield is planned for release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026."

Would you want to play Starfield on Switch 2?