Starfield marketing is kicking off with a Lucozade partnership

Starfield's marketing campaign is making its first big steps as Xbox teams up with Lucozade in the UK and Ireland. Through buying special, Starfield-themed bottles of the drink, gamers can get their hands on an Xbox Series S among other prizes centred around the game and console.

Every bottle bought grants you 1 month free of Xbox Game Pass, though it seems unlikely this offer will stack, meaning once you've redeemed your free month that's it. The Xbox Series S prize will be given out daily, meaning as well as getting access to Game Pass which will have Starfield from Day One, you can also get a console to play it on.

"Lucozade Energy's partnership with Xbox and Starfield will unlock significant rewards and access for the UK gaming community, whilst helping to unlock their gaming potential," reads a statement from Zoe Trimble," head of Lucozade Energy at Suntory Beverage and Food GB&I. "We wanted to create a special partnership that enables us to connect with gamers via a shared passion, culture and vision for gaming."

The offer is available from now until the 30th of June, which still gives us a significant wait until Starfield, which drops on the 6th of September.

