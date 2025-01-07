Starfield lead quest designer thinks gamers are tired of massive games

HQ

Bigger numbers can be impressive. Telling someone that your game has hundreds of hours of content, dozens of immersive side quests, and a map that takes an hour to cross in its entirety were at once great selling points. Now, though, there seems to have been a shift towards less being more, and former Bethesda developer and Starfield quest designer Will Shen thinks gamers have mostly grown tired of massive experiences.

"We're reaching a point where people are fatigued," he told Kiwi Talkz. "A growing section of the audience, is becoming fatigued at investing 30-plus, 100-plus hours into a game. They already have the games that they will continually come back to, and adding another one to that list is a tall order. It's always a tall order."

As gamers grow older, and their lives become busier, it becomes incredibly hard to commit to an 100+ hour RPG. Sure, the odd game comes across here and there that you can't help but play, but overall it can feel more daunting than exciting to step into a massive experience now. The month of February will contain at least four massively in-depth RPGs, and you won't be able to beat all of them in that month.

Or, what do you think. Should games keep going for bigger = better?