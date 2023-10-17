Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Starfield

      Starfield lead quest designer leaves to work on another open-world RPG

      Will Shen had been at Bethesda for well over a decade.

      Will Shen, the lead quest designer for Starfield and a Bethesda developer who had earned designing and writing credits on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76, is leaving the company to work on a new open-world RPG.

      He's teaming up with veterans of the genre to create Wyrdsong with Something Wicked Games. Developers from Bethesda, Obsisian, and BioWare are all part of one team for this game. We don't know much about it yet, but it will be dark, preternatural, and made with Unreal Engine 5.

      There aren't many employees at Something Wicked Games, so don't go looking for a reveal trailer or anything like that anytime soon, but from the talent involved, it may be worth keeping your eye on Wyrdsong as it continues to grow.

      Starfield

