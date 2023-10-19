Starfield is the seventh best-selling game of the year

HQ

New figures show that Starfield had a very impressive September when it came to sales. Bethesda's space-faring epic managed to immediately hit no.1 for sales in September, making it the seventh best-selling game of the year.

This data comes from Mat Piscatella, executive director at Circana. It was also revealed that Starfield is selling best on PC, a pretty unsurprising fact when we account for the huge modding community that exists on the platform.

It's still impressive that Starfield has managed to sell so many copies, especially because it's available on Game Pass for a monthly fee. It just goes to show that on some occasions, gamers want to have a title at their disposal whenever, rather than when they're subscribed to Game Pass.