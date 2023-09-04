Starfield is the second most watched first-party game ever on Twitch

HQ

Even though we still don't have any sales numbers or player numbers - which frankly isn't that strange as Starfield technically hasn't been launched yet - we have seen some signs that it's performing well.

During the weekend we reported that not only has the Xbox Series X sales on Amazon increased by over 1000%, it also reached 245,183 concurrent players on Steam (a number that only includes people who have bought the more expensive editions to get the five days early access to the game). Now we've seen another sign that things might be moving in the right direction, at least as far as interest goes.

It's TwitchTracker that reveals that Starfield is now listed as the first-party game with the second "highest recorded number of concurrent viewers of all time" beating titles like The Last of Us: Part II, God of War: Ragnarök and Pokémon Legends Arceus. While this is definitely very impressive, it deserves to be mentioned that Starfield is listed as number 42, which means there are 41 games ahead of it, but only one of those is a first-party game.

So which first-party title leads the pack then? It's actually another Microsoft title; Minecraft. And Minecraft is number one on the chart. Still, congratulations Starfield.