Starfield is the fastest selling new IP of the year in Europe

We already knew that Starfield was off to a really good start as it has been smashing all kinds of records, but so far we haven't any sales numbers, as Microsoft rarely shares those. Fortunately, we have now gotten an indication at least on how Starfield has performed sales wise in Europe, thanks to GamesIndustry.biz.

They have now revealed that Starfield is the fifth fastest selling game of the year in Europe, bested only by Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - which also means it did beat the releases of games like Final Fantasy XVI and Resident Evil 4. It also means it's the fastest selling new IP of 2023 in our part of the world.

While this is impressive in itself, it should also be noted that these numbers are based on sales, and a whole lot of gamers got Starfield via their Game Pass subscription, which is not included at all. That means the actual number of people getting and playing Starfield is way higher than the fastest selling chart indicates.

