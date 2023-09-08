Starfield is the "biggest Bethesda game launch of all time"

HQ

Even though there was an early access starting on September 1 for people who had bought the deluxe editions of Starfield, the real official release was on September 6. Most people probably expected an avalanche of new players going to space with Bethesda at the premiere, and well... that pretty much happened.

The official Starfield account on X just announced that over 6 million people have already played the game. While it was revealed earlier this week that it had sold really well, this new number also includes Game Pass players. This makes it the "biggest Bethesda game launch of all time".

We expect this result to keep growing at a really fast pace over the weekend. What do you think of the game so far?