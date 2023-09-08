Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Starfield

Starfield is the "biggest Bethesda game launch of all time"

Bethesda has now confirmed it has reached over 6 million players.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Even though there was an early access starting on September 1 for people who had bought the deluxe editions of Starfield, the real official release was on September 6. Most people probably expected an avalanche of new players going to space with Bethesda at the premiere, and well... that pretty much happened.

The official Starfield account on X just announced that over 6 million people have already played the game. While it was revealed earlier this week that it had sold really well, this new number also includes Game Pass players. This makes it the "biggest Bethesda game launch of all time".

We expect this result to keep growing at a really fast pace over the weekend. What do you think of the game so far?

Starfield

Related texts

0
StarfieldScore

Starfield
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

It's finally time to explore space in Bethesda's first all-new game series in over 25 years. We check out if the space adventure lives up to its promise...



Loading next content