Starfield is now playable in 60 frames per second to Xbox Series S

On Tuesday evening, we were able to tell you that Starfield now has a long-awaited addition, namely a buggy that makes it possible to quickly get around the giant planets. And to make it even better, the REV-8 (as the buggy is called) offers both armament and boosters, with the latter making it possible to jump and ride at turbo speed.

But... Bethesda also released a new patch for the game with a bunch of new features - one of which will please anyone with an Xbox Series S. Microsoft's wallet friendly console now has several of the graphics modes already available for Xbox Series X, meaning you can play at 30, 40, or 60 frames per second, as well as unlocked VRR framerate and more.

