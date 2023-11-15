Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Starfield

Starfield is now less popular than 12-year-old Skyrim

On Steam.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Despite massive pre-release hype and wild promises of endless exploration, it has quickly become apparent that Bethesda's space role-playing game has lost a lot of popularity. Several major forums are overflowing with player opinions from those who are fed up, while the number of active players on Steam has dropped below 20,000, which is of course frighteningly low for such a big and recent game. At the same time, SteamDB reports that the 12-year-old Skyrim is regularly out-performing Starfield, bizarrely enough.

Do you play Starfield?

Starfield

Related texts

0
StarfieldScore

Starfield
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

It's finally time to explore space in Bethesda's first all-new game series in over 25 years. We check out if the space adventure lives up to its promise...



Loading next content