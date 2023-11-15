Starfield is now less popular than 12-year-old Skyrim

HQ

Despite massive pre-release hype and wild promises of endless exploration, it has quickly become apparent that Bethesda's space role-playing game has lost a lot of popularity. Several major forums are overflowing with player opinions from those who are fed up, while the number of active players on Steam has dropped below 20,000, which is of course frighteningly low for such a big and recent game. At the same time, SteamDB reports that the 12-year-old Skyrim is regularly out-performing Starfield, bizarrely enough.

Do you play Starfield?