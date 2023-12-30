Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Starfield

Starfield is going to end the year with a Mostly Negative review rating

PC players have not been kind to Bethesda's sci-fi RPG.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's safe to say gamers have been divided on Starfield. We were very impressed by it in our review, but it seems that on a wider scale, audiences have found plenty of issues. People have been waiting 8 years for this game, and so there were bound to be lofty expectations.

Now, it seems that one of the most-hyped releases for 2023 will end the year on a Mostly Negative rating on Steam. This is regarding recent reviews, as the game has an overall Mixed rating, but it's still not a good look.

Can Starfield turn this around? Well, the jury is out on that topic. Sure, the upcoming DLC and updates could make the game feel more alive, but a lot of the problems players have lie in the game's design, and Bethesda RPG mechanics and staples that just don't hit like they used to.

Starfield

Related texts

0
StarfieldScore

Starfield
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

It's finally time to explore space in Bethesda's first all-new game series in over 25 years. We check out if the space adventure lives up to its promise...



Loading next content