Starfield is getting quality-of-life enhancements with new update

HQ

Bethesda continues to work on its space RPG Starfield and has now released an update with several requested improvements, including that it no longer costs a digipick to select "Undo" when trying to pick security locks.

Another thing people have complained about is that it was previously not possible to open doors or harvest materials when the scanner was turned on, which has now been fixed. Photo Mode has also received some more features and the game autosaves a bit more often. Check out the full list of everything new in Update 1.10.31 below: