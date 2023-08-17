Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Starfield is done and ready to launch - Preloads start in a few hours

Bethesda has finally confirmed we won't see further delays.

We're just two weeks away from people buying one of the special editions getting access to Starfield, so tonight's announcement came surprisingly late.

Bethesda finally confirms that Starfield has gone gold (in simple terms finished development), so the highly anticipated game will definitely launch on PC and Xbox Series on the 6th of September as planned.

That's not all. The studio also reveals that Xbox Series owners will be able to start preloading Starfield tomorrow, the 17th of August, while PC players will have to wait until the 30th of August to start downloading it.

