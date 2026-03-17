Starfield is coming to PlayStation 5 alongside a huge update and an expansion

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We're guessing very few of you will be gasping for breath or falling off your chairs, but now one of the gaming industry's worst-kept secrets has been confirmed. As promised, Bethesda had news to share this week and Starfield is indeed coming to PlayStation 5, which will happen as early as April 7 (as previously rumoured).

The PlayStation version will also take advantage of the console's features, including adaptive triggers, the lightbar, and the touchpad. If you're playing on PlayStation 5 Pro, there's even a special Performance mode for higher frame rates and a Visual mode focused on graphics.

And thankfully, this new release isn't coming alone, as PC and Xbox players also have things to look forward to. The version for Sony's console is launching simultaneously with both the new story expansion, Terran Armada, and the free update, Free Lanes, which is the game's largest update to date.

The biggest news in terms of content is the Terran Armada expansion, which offers a new story where we must fight back against a robot invasion. The DLC includes new characters, locations, missions, and enemies, as well as loot.

The free update, Free Lanes, adds several new features. Probably the most anticipated is the ability to travel between planets within the same solar system in real-time via a new cruise mode, where you'll encounter various activities and events along the way.

The update also offers new locations to explore, a new resource called X-Tech for better and more flexible upgrades, more enemy types with modifiers, a new ground vehicle called the Moon Jumper, and improvements to outposts. You can also acquire new crew members, one of whom is a small robot somewhat reminiscent of R2-D2. You'll also have the opportunity to get a small alien pet that you can train like a dog.

In conjunction with this, the base version of Starfield will receive a new lower price of $49.99 (currently $69.99), and Bethesda's goal is to allow more players to jump into their space RPG while the universe continues to grow.

Terran Armada

Free Lanes