Starfield is bringing a big change to one classic Skyrim and Fallout feature

It appears that Starfield is making a big change to the pickpocketing mechanic. For Bethesda's sci-fi RPG, we'll be stealing from NPCs in real-time.

This means, as shown in a Reddit post by OkPain2022, that we'll be following our mark around while checking what they've got in their pockets. Unlike Skyrim and Fallout, where you can spend as long as you want browsing through someone's inventory as the world stops around you, in Starfield we're going to have to be quick with our pickpocketing.

It's not the biggest change in the world, but again seems another interesting and immersive feature Bethesda is bringing to Starfield. There are some that wonder if lockpicking will share a similar fate, as it would be a lot more tense picking a lock if time didn't stop while you were doing so.

What do you think of this change? Will real-time pickpocketing make you more or less likely to rob NPCs blind?