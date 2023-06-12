Starfield is already the Steam top-seller

HQ

Starfield got a huge presentation yesterday after Xbox Games Showcase with almost an hour of in-depth information, revealing pretty much everything you can ask for regarding the space adventure.

And clearly this was something that resonated with the gaming community, as the game only needed a few hours to become today's top seller on Steam, which is pretty impressive considering the fact that Starfield is still almost three months away.

Starfield is available in a Standard Edition and a digital Premium Edition that includes Shattered Space Story Expansion (release date unknown), Constellation Skin Pack: (Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack), Starfield Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack as well as five days early access to Starfield. There is also a Premium Edition Upgrade if you buy the physical Standard Edition or play with Game Pass but want all the extras.

Finally, there's a Constellation Edition, which is already sold out at many places, that includes a digital version of the game plus a Starfield chronomark watch (with matching watch case), a Constellation patch, steelbook display case, and all the digital items from Premium Edition.

By pre-ordering any of these, you also qualify for Deep mining helmet & pack and Laser cutter as extra bonuses.

If you wish to check out the full Starfield presentation, you can watch it below. It's well spent time, we promise.