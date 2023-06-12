Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Starfield

      Starfield is already the Steam top-seller

      It seems the recent presentation drew a lot of eyes.

      HQ

      Starfield got a huge presentation yesterday after Xbox Games Showcase with almost an hour of in-depth information, revealing pretty much everything you can ask for regarding the space adventure.

      And clearly this was something that resonated with the gaming community, as the game only needed a few hours to become today's top seller on Steam, which is pretty impressive considering the fact that Starfield is still almost three months away.

      Starfield is available in a Standard Edition and a digital Premium Edition that includes Shattered Space Story Expansion (release date unknown), Constellation Skin Pack: (Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack), Starfield Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack as well as five days early access to Starfield. There is also a Premium Edition Upgrade if you buy the physical Standard Edition or play with Game Pass but want all the extras.

      Finally, there's a Constellation Edition, which is already sold out at many places, that includes a digital version of the game plus a Starfield chronomark watch (with matching watch case), a Constellation patch, steelbook display case, and all the digital items from Premium Edition.

      By pre-ordering any of these, you also qualify for Deep mining helmet & pack and Laser cutter as extra bonuses.

      If you wish to check out the full Starfield presentation, you can watch it below. It's well spent time, we promise.

      HQ
      Starfield

