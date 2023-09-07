Starfield has surpassed one million concurrent players

HQ

Even if diehard fanboys are throwing themselves on the social media front lines to defend or attack Starfield, the game's popularity cannot be denied. Already, we reported that the game had seen 2 million players in early access.

Now, Phil Spencer has confirmed over on Twitter/X that across all platforms, the latest RPG from Bethesda has reached over 1 million concurrent players. This is an incredible milestone for the sci-fi game.

While Starfield has been in players' hands for a while thanks to early access, now it has been loosed on the masses. If you're wondering whether it's worth your time and money, why not check out our review here?