Starfield has received a huge boost from the new update

Last week saw the arrival of the much-anticipated mega update of Starfield, which added several of the most requested features such as better maps and the ability to play at 60 frames per second on Xbox.

And apparently this was just what was needed, because now TrueAchievements reports a big boost in player numbers. Measuring a cross-section of over two million active Xbox accounts from around the world (including those who don't have an account on the site), they have noted that the number of players increased by 72% in last week - leading to Starfield climbing nine places and once again being in the top-20.

Whether this is just a temporary boost, something that will remain steady or even increase in the future remains to be seen, but what is clear is that the community seems very happy with the update. If you haven't played Starfield before or have thought about returning - now is a great opportunity to do so.