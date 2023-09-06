Starfield has reached over two million players before the premiere

HQ

We have previously reported that it seems like Starfield seems to be off to a good start both commercially and when it comes to interest from gamers. Now we've gotten another metric that supports this conclusion from the tracking site PlayTracker.

They reveal that both PC (Steam) and Xbox Series S/X have "far surpassed" over one million players since the early access period started on September 1. Only people who bought the deluxe editions (Premium and Constellation Edition) are included in this result, as Game Pass users had to wait until the official release which is today. This means the sales of more expensive versions are likely to be very good.

