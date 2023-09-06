Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Starfield

Starfield has reached over two million players before its full debut

A tracking site reveals that both Steam and Xbox have each "far surpassed" one million players.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We have previously reported that it seems like Starfield seems to be off to a good start both commercially and when it comes to interest from gamers. Now we've seen another metric that supports this conclusion from the tracking site PlayTracker.

They reveal that both PC (Steam) and Xbox Series S/X have "far surpassed" over one million players since the early access period started on September 1. Only people who bought the deluxe editions (Premium and Constellation Edition) are included in this information, as Game Pass users had to wait until the official release which is today. This means the sales of more expensive versions are likely to be very good.

Will you start playing Starfield today now that is is available with Game Pass? Remember to check out our review where we tell you why Bethesda's new galaxy is worth spending time in.

Starfield

Related texts

0
StarfieldScore

Starfield
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

It's finally time to explore space in Bethesda's first all-new game series in over 25 years. We check out if the space adventure lives up to its promise...



Loading next content