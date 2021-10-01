Starfield has more than twice the dialogue of Skyrim

HQ

One of the announcements during Microsoft's Xbox stream for Tokyo Game Show, was that the director and industry veteran Todd Howard showed up to reveal that Starfield will in fact be fully localised for the Japanese audience. But while doing that, he also game us information on the massive scope of the sci-fi adventure.

It turns out it has over 300 voice actors delivering more than 150,000 lines of dialogue. As a comparison, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim had roughly 60,000 lines, Cyberpunk 2077 had almost 100,000 lines and Fallout 4 roughly 110,000 lines. According to Howard, this makes Starfield Bethesda's by far biggest game yet, and judging by these numbers - he is totally telling the truth.

Starfield launches on November 11 2022 for PC and Xbox Series S/X. It will also be included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1.