English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Starfield

Starfield has more than twice the dialogue of Skyrim

It has approximately 90,000 more lines of dialogue than Skyrim.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

One of the announcements during Microsoft's Xbox stream for Tokyo Game Show, was that the director and industry veteran Todd Howard showed up to reveal that Starfield will in fact be fully localised for the Japanese audience. But while doing that, he also game us information on the massive scope of the sci-fi adventure.

It turns out it has over 300 voice actors delivering more than 150,000 lines of dialogue. As a comparison, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim had roughly 60,000 lines, Cyberpunk 2077 had almost 100,000 lines and Fallout 4 roughly 110,000 lines. According to Howard, this makes Starfield Bethesda's by far biggest game yet, and judging by these numbers - he is totally telling the truth.

Starfield launches on November 11 2022 for PC and Xbox Series S/X. It will also be included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1.

Starfield

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy