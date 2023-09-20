Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Starfield

Starfield has more than 10 million players

It's doing far better than Skyrim right now.

HQ

There was never any doubt about whether or not Starfield would become one of 2023's most popular games, so it wasn't surprising to learn Bethesda Game Studios' first new IP in more than two decades had more than 2 million players even before its "official launch", broke records on Steam and became Bethesda's biggest game launch of all time. Not that it's about to stop there.

Bethesda reveals that more than 10 million players have played Starfield these first two weeks. It's obviously worth noting that this isn't copies sold, as millions of these are enjoying the fantastic space adventure via Game Pass, but it's still very impressive. Especially considering The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim need a month to reach a similar milestone. Time will tell how close to Skyrim's 60 million copies sold in total Starfield gets in a few years.

