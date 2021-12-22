Starfield has "many unique environments, some lush and abundant with life"

HQ

It's actually less than eleven months now until we can enjoy Bethesda's first new IP since 1996 (back when Nintendo 64 was new, Los del Río's Macarena tormented us on radio and Tom Cruise made his first Mission Impossible movie). We're of course talking about the sci-fi-RPG Starfield coming on November 11 next year for PC and Xbox Series S/X.

Now we've got a tiny sign of life on Twitter, where the official account posted a piece of concept art, and the message:

"During your travels you'll discover many unique environments, some lush and abundant with life."

And... that's about it. Beggars can't be choosers in this case. The planet shown in the image looks like something we really look forward to when Starfield is launching next year.