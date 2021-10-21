Starfield gives a quick overview of Bethesda's new universe in trailer

HQ

Bethesda Game Studios suddenly decided to share three short videos detailing three of the areas we'll get to visit in Starfield two months ago. A lot of fun for those of us who want to learn everything about the highly-anticipated title and have analysed every detail the in-game E3 trailer, but where exactly will we be? The latest video gives us the very short answer.

Members of Starfield's so-called Constellation program have received a new video where the game's design director, Emil Pagliarulo, shows off some cool concept art while he tells us a tiny bit about where the game takes place, the two main factions that must take most of the blame for the unrest in this universe and gives a really short elevator-pitch about our role in it.