Starfield gets a release date

The rumours of Starfield surprisingly launching this year were doing the rounds earlier this year, a rumour of which seemed a bit ambitious frankly. But, now, at the Xbox & Bethesda showcase at E3 2021, a new trailer for the Bethesda title has been delivered and it actually also gave us an attached release date.

November 11, 2022 is the date that is currently planned for Starfield to release, and as for the platforms that the game will be coming to, that will be PC, and Xbox Series consoles. That's right, at launch Starfield will be an Xbox Series console exclusive, marking the first look at what the future of Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda will seemingly include.

You can check out the new trailer below that includes the details on the release date.