      Starfield

      Starfield gets a new piece of concept art

      The Bethesda RPG is set to debut this November.

      HQ

      Just before the weekend on May 6, it was the National Space Day in the US. While this isn't something widely celebrated in any way, social media accounts often have something cool to share to acknowledge this.

      The official Starfield account on Twitter took the opportunity to share some new concept art of what is one of the hottest upcoming releases of the year. It shows exploring of what seems to be a cave with fluorescent mosquitoes and what seems to be a robotic companion. Check it out below.

      Starfield launches on November 11 for both PC and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Game Pass starting day one.

      Starfield

