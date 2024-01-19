Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Starfield

Starfield gets a massive update with over 100 hundred fixes

It's currently only available in Steam Beta, but is coming for all other platforms as well.

HQ

Last week it was announced that Starfield was going to get a huge update with over a hundred bug fixes and adjustments on Wednesday this week. Unfortunately, that target was missed, but only with one day and the massive update is now available in Steam Beta, coming for other platforms (regular Steam, Windows and Xbox) as well during the upcoming two weeks.

Most of these changes are are actually improvement of quality-of-life, but also stuff like fixing the bug "that could cause an asteroid to follow a ship in space". Bethesda also writes that "we'll continue to have a steady stream of updates about every six weeks, so if you don't see your issue addressed below, don't lose faith".

Head over this way to read about everything that has been changed, adjusted or added. We can also recommend you to check out our review if you want to know more about Starfield.

