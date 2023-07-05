Starfield file size is about as galactic as you might have expected

HQ

We are exactly two months and one day away from the release of Starfield, a brand new series from Bethesda that lets us explore our galaxy in a way that has been described as "Skyrim in space".

Now Bethesda Game Studios has updated the Xbox Store page with information about the game's file size. As you probably did expect, it's quite the massive piece and needs no less that 125 gigabytes of storage. This is also a number that will likely grow further with more content and updates.

The reason as to why the game is so big is that we are promised countless of biomes, over 1,000 planets to visit, several really big cities to explore, space battles and a whole lot more. Starfield also has over 300 voice actors delivering almost as many lines of dialogue as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4 - combined.

Starfield launches on September 6 for PC and Xbox Series S/X (and is included day 1 with Game Pass).

Thanks GameRant