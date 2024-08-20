English
Starfield
Starfield expansion Shattered Space gets a release date

And starting today, you'll be able to drift around in a buggy for free.

Starfield continues to expand with new material, and already tonight, those who are eager to sled around in a new vehicle in Bethesda's space role-playing game can do so via a new update. REV-8 is a new buggy car that can be driven around the game's many different planets, and in addition to four sturdy wheels, the machine comes equipped with boost rockets that make it possible to float forward when gravity wants to pull you down.

The update in question is free for everyone to download, and at the end of the trailer (which you can see below) we also get to see a few seconds from the upcoming expansion called Shattered Space. We previously didn't have a release date to go by for the add-on in question, but now we know that it will be released on September 30.

Starfield

