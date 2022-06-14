Starfield dialogue is first person

HQ

A lot of Bethesda fans were furious when the classic way of communicating was changed in Fallout 4, from the classic first-person dialogue to a third person with your character being voiced. People clearly wanted the old system back, with popular mods reversing these decisions, and it turns out this reached Bethesda.

After several people had been about this, they decided to clear everything up late yesterday, by posting a tweet explaining that "dialogue in @StarfieldGame is first person and your character does not have a voice"

Starfield will be released during the first half of 2023. We have a preview that tells you pretty much all there currently is to know, which you can check out over here, as well as 15 minutes of gameplay and information that can be found below.