Starfield designer comments on "ambitious" vision and how "we shouldn't have made it"

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To many people, Starfield was a strange side-step for Bethesda, as while a great deal of the American developers' fans were clamouring for more from The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, it instead took us into the cosmos for an insanely ambitious experience that seems to have pushed Bethesda to its limits.

We say this as lead systems designer on Starfield, Kurt Kuhlmann, has recently spoken with FRVR, where he talked about the process of making Starfield and how Bethesda probably "shouldn't have made it".

Kuhlmann commented on Todd Howard's vision, explaining: "He [Todd Howard] wanted to make a big, the open world game space game which, to him, wasn't Skyrim in space and you just go on this one planet and then a bit on this other planet. It is what we built. That is an ambitious as hell vision, and I don't think, especially in retrospect, we shouldn't have made it. We couldn't really make it. I mean, we pulled it off to quite an impressive degree, but yeah, it was not our forte. It was not leaning to our strengths. We had to make a space battle game right. We had never even done vehicles before."

Beyond this, he also talked about how many of the ideas in Starfield were strong ideas, but that "even with the size of the team that we had for Starfield, it wasn't big enough to create the amount of content that the grand idea of the game really required. Like, we needed way more."

Do you agree Starfield was too big and ambitious for the team on-hand at Bethesda or did you enjoy the game?