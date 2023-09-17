Starfield continues a frustrating trend for Bethesda games

HQ

Say what you will about Bethesda games, but at least they're consistent. From the questlines you see, the worlds you can get lost in, and the poor Irish accents, you'll know a Bethesda game when you're in one.

Despite the Fallout games featuring Irish characters in the past, it seems that Starfield still hasn't quite nailed getting a proper Irish accent in a Bethesda game. Over on social media, people are once more ripping into the developer's attempts at capturing an Irish accent.

While this is going to be frustrating to the Irish, for the rest of us, there is a lighter side in this poor accent. Some are calling for Bethesda to just hire an Irish voice actor if they want to keep putting these types of NPCs in their games.

The character we see in the clip below isn't a vital one, but it still begs the question of why they're Irish in the first place if it's just going to annoy the people with the real accent.