Starfield composer: The game is philosophical and huge

Starfield was supposed to be released in November, but as a whole lot of other titles this fall, it has been delayed to 2023. No new date has been revealed, but Microsoft said during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June that it will launch during the first six months of the year.

Fortunately, this hasn't stopped Bethesda and Xbox from hyping the title and the Starfield composer Inon Zur recently participated in an interview, where he had some goodies to share, and reiterated that the game is crazy big, but philosophical as well:

"Starfield is a huge game. Starfield is a deep game, it's a philosophical game. It's a game that will consume a lot of... if you want to play Starfield it'll consume a lot of your being. I believe that after Starfield you will be a bit of... I wouldn't say changed person, but it will definitely give you another perspective. Maybe deeper perspective to your whole being. "

Zur explained how the game has more things than size and action to offer:

"The game is at least twice as big as the biggest game ever did, really. So it's huge. But it's not only that, the premise of Starfield and the courage to ask questions, and try to answer them is actually standing in the core of Starfield."

He also added:

"It's about the story and it's about your ability to write your own story within the story that Starfield is."

Starfield will be released for both PC and Xbox Series S/X, and is included with Game Pass.