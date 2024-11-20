Starfield celebrates milestone with a new vehicle and side-quest

HQ

While Starfield was met with great reviews and fans spending hundreds of hours exploring Bethesda's new space universe, there has been no shortage of criticism of the game. Fortunately, Bethesda has listened to the feedback and slowly but surely improved it with requested features like better maps and ground vehicles.

As a result, the game has continued to attract new space travelers, and via Instagram it is now announced that Bethesda has reached a new milestone of over 15 million players. This is an increase of one million since Todd Howard said in June that the game had reached 14 million players.

To celebrate this, Bethesda is releasing its November Update, which you can read more about on the official website. But among other things, we can now look forward to the ability to use mods that do not affect Achievements, a faster ground vehicle called Deimog and a new Thanksgiving-inspired mission titled The Perfect Recipe. In addition, several quality-of-life improvements have been made.

Videos presenting the new vehicle and quest can be found below.

