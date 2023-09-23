Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Starfield

Starfield bug gives player a pet asteroid

It might not be the most useful companion, but it is a loyal one.

HQ

Starfield might be one of Bethesda's cleanest RPGs at launch, but that hasn't stopped the odd bug from popping up. One player discovered a harmless glitch which saw a player's ship be followed by a small asteroid.

We knew that you could walk on asteroids in Starfield, but now we know we can get one as a sort of strange companion, too. Reddit user ReverendRoo shared photos of the bug online, where it does look like an adorable tag-along.

In the comments of ReverendRoo's posts, other users shared similar experiences, with one even claiming that a number of rocks were trailing behind their ship. If you want your very own pet rock, apparently the bug is triggered when you blast asteroids, so keep an eye out.

Starfield

