Starfield bug gives player a pet asteroid

Starfield might be one of Bethesda's cleanest RPGs at launch, but that hasn't stopped the odd bug from popping up. One player discovered a harmless glitch which saw a player's ship be followed by a small asteroid.

We knew that you could walk on asteroids in Starfield, but now we know we can get one as a sort of strange companion, too. Reddit user ReverendRoo shared photos of the bug online, where it does look like an adorable tag-along.

In the comments of ReverendRoo's posts, other users shared similar experiences, with one even claiming that a number of rocks were trailing behind their ship. If you want your very own pet rock, apparently the bug is triggered when you blast asteroids, so keep an eye out.