Starfield beats Skyrim's record for most concurrent players on Steam

As we've reported during the last couple of days, it's really obvious that Starfield has gotten a great start with tons of players enjoying Bethesda's brand new space adventure.

But that millions of Game Pass subscribers would download the game to at least try it out was somewhat expected, and that makes today's milestone even more impressive. As revealed by SteamDB, there were more concurrent gamers enjoying Starfield today on Steam than there has ever been people playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The latter reached its all-time-high back in 2011 with 287,411 concurrent players, with Starfield reaching 330,723 concurrent players (the post says 325,520, but that was increased shortly afterwards) today. As Game Pass isn't available on Steam, these are all people paying full price to explore the galaxy together with Bethesda.

