news
Starfield

Starfield and Indiana Jones were both expected to sell 10 million units on PS5

Microsoft planned to recoup lost earnings with Game Pass and extra sales on its platform.

HQ

Xbox CFO Tim Stuart has revealed that before taking them exclusive, Starfield and the upcoming Indiana Jones game were both expected to sell 10 million units on the PlayStation 5.

Stephen Totilo posted the statement over on Twitter, where it also seems that Stuart was confident lost earnings from the games' exclusivity would be made up by extra Xbox sales and Game Pass subscriptions.

Even with these huge numbers, Microsoft still didn't wish to see either game on Sony's platforms. What do you think? Is keeping Starfield and Indiana Jones exclusive a good idea?

Starfield

