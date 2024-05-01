Starfield adds maps, 60 fps on Xbox Series X, difficulty options and more in biggest update yet

HQ

Bethesda Game Studios has spent the months following the launch of Starfield listening to our feedback and promising that many of our wishes will be fulfilled in future updates. We've seen some small examples of this, but the biggest and most important one yet is just around the corner.

Todd Howard and crew <a href="https://bethesda.net/en/game/starfield/article/174M0cdUyxhn9mI0AvkcN9/starfield-update-1-11-33-may-1-2024>reveal</a> that Starfield will get its biggest update yet on the 15th of May, but that PC players can test it right now thanks to Steam Beta. I bet many of you will take advantage of that option, as this update includes highly-requested stuff like detailed city maps, difficulty options and a Ship Decoration mode to the interior of ships. Xbox Series X owners (will not be available on the Series S) can also look forward to display setting that allow us to choose between 30 and 60 FPS (and 40 if you have a VRR display). It sounds like we shouldn't expect it to run at a flawless 60 frames-per-second, however, as the developers note that screen tearing may occur when playing at the highest frame rate.

These are just some of the highlights. The update will also come with a whole galaxy of bug fixes that you can find listed in the link above. You can see how the new maps and more look in the video below.