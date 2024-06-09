Starfield about to get its first expansion

HQ

It's almost time to put on your spacesuit and visit the stars again. During tonight's Xbox Games Showchase, Microsoft and Bethesda chose to show off the first real expansion to Starfield, and in the add-on called Shattered Space, we will get to visit new worlds, collect new equipment and fight new enemies while piloting our spaceship. The mood for the expansion was clearly towards the "creepy" side, and it's due to launch sometime in 2024, probably towards the latter part of the year.

However, Bethesda didn't leave us without something brand new to try out right now. Tonight, an update will roll out and we will also get to experience new environments and items to collect. Check out the new trailer below.