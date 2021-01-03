Stardew Valley's Update version 1.5 for consoles might arrive in late January

You're watching Advertisements

Last week the version 1.5 Update for Stardew Valley just arrived on PC, bringing us a lot of new content including new game options, split screen (local) co-op, modding, many new items, new goals, new character events, a new type of quest, a new farm layout and more.

Back then, the developer ConcernedApe also told us that the same update will come to console platforms "early next year". How early would it be? Well, probably earlier than you thought.

Via Twitter the hard-working creator wrote, "The 1.5 update will be coming to consoles early next year. It's possible it could be ready by the end of January but I can't guarantee that yet. Mobile has no release estimate yet."

No promises, but it's more than enough to hype us up.

Are you eagerly waiting for the update to arrive on consoles?