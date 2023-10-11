Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley's soundtrack is getting a global concert tour

A renowned orchestra is set to recreate the iconic tracks from the indie game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Stardew Valley is one of the biggest indie games in the past decade, with many players growing incredibly attached to their pixelated farm. Now, the game's soundtrack is set to go on a world tour.

SOHO Live, the Tokyo-based live music company has announced Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons, a concert experience produced with Eric ConcernedApe Barone, the game's creator. It'll go around the US with stops in Europe, Asia and Australia.

"Music that fans know and love from the game will be performed by a chamber orchestra featuring top local talent, promising an intimate performance that stays true to the relaxing vibes of the game," reads a press release. The show will be split into segments, with each representing one of the four seasons.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, the 13th of October, and more information can be found on the website here. If you're outside of the US, it's worth checking these out as soon as possible as there are only a few dates in Australia, Europe, and Asia.

HQ

Related texts

0
Stardew ValleyScore

Stardew Valley
REVIEW. Written by Clover Harker

"Even though Stardew Valley merges many themes together, it has been done seamlessly."



Loading next content