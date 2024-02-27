Stardew Valley turns eight and celebrates with new update

HQ

Eight long years have passed since Stardew Valley was officially launched on PC, and to celebrate the occasion, developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has announced the date of the upcoming update - version 1.6, which will be released on March 19, in less than three weeks. And in a message to all fans, Barone wrote:

Hello everyone, Today is Stardew Valley's 8th anniversary. That's a long time, I can't believe it's been so long. But the game is doing great, especially here on Steam which was the first platform I launched the game on, and have always considered it "home". It's an honor that Stardew Valley has been so well-received here on Steam, and I thank all of you for playing the game and creating a cool community around it!

Exactly what version 1.6 will contain has been deliberately kept quite secret, and apart from a sneak peak, he encourages all players to discover everything new on their own.

This update adds some new content to the game. I will release patch notes on the day of launch, but I think it would be more fun for you to just play the update and discover everything yourself. The update will work perfectly fine with your existing save files, but I'd recommend starting a new file to get all the new stuff in context (and because it's always fun to start a new file). You may even want to start with the new farm type.

