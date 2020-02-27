Stardew Valley to get more free content in future update

The charming, popular simulation RPG Stardew Valley from developer ConcernedApe is celebrating its fourth anniversary, with the game originally releasing on February 26 of 2016. With the celebration, ConcernedApe took fans' anniversary wishes to heart, announcing that the now-live 1.4 content update will be added to at some point in the future with content update 1.5. The update is currently being worked on and has been confirmed to be free once it drops.

The announcement was made on Twitter and not much information was shared other than the update's confirmation, but the developer stated that split-screen co-op will not be added due to it not being technically possible.