Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley to get more free content in future update

To celebrate the game's fourth anniversary, ConcernedApe has announced that Stardew Valley is getting yet another free content update.

The charming, popular simulation RPG Stardew Valley from developer ConcernedApe is celebrating its fourth anniversary, with the game originally releasing on February 26 of 2016. With the celebration, ConcernedApe took fans' anniversary wishes to heart, announcing that the now-live 1.4 content update will be added to at some point in the future with content update 1.5. The update is currently being worked on and has been confirmed to be free once it drops.

The announcement was made on Twitter and not much information was shared other than the update's confirmation, but the developer stated that split-screen co-op will not be added due to it not being technically possible.

Stardew Valley

Related texts

Stardew ValleyScore

Stardew Valley
REVIEW. Written by Clover Harker

"Even though Stardew Valley merges many themes together, it has been done seamlessly."



Loading next content