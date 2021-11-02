Stardew Valley: The Board Game is back in stock and is taking orders tomorrow

HQ

Back in February, Stardew Valley had its own official board game announced and it sold out really quick. Considering the high popularity of Stardew Valley, it is not surprising, but we are sure many of you might be very disappointed that you didn't get to buy a set for yourself.

ConcernedApe, the creator of the game, probably received a lot of requests from fans about producing more goods. Yesterday, in a new blog post, he revealed that Stardew Valley: The Board Game will soon be back in stock, and they plan to begin taking orders through the Shopify site tomorrow, November 3rd at 12 noon PST.

He did mention that they might not be able to ship in time for Christmas, so don't hold your hopes high. However, it's worth noting that, different from last time of being only available in the US, this time those who live in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and EU are able to get the game in some local stores. Last but not least, the game has been improved with the feedback the team got after the first launch, so it should be better.

Will you get Stardew Valley: The Board Game this time?