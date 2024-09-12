Stardew Valley stunningly recreated with Lego

HQ

We've known for a long time that Lego and video games are intimately linked, thanks to several great Lego games as well as several well-made Lego sets based on the gaming industry. But fans are also heavily involved in the combination of Lego and video games, and there are plenty of exquisite builds online.

Few, however, beat what Steve Jensen created, which is Stardew Valley. The game world is recreated as a kind of diorama with maximum love for the source material and details fans will love. You can check out the build via TikTok, or Threads below.