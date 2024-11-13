Stardew Valley releases a patch with minor fixes for vanilla players on PC

HQ

It's been a little over a week since ConcernedApe released Stardew Valley version 1.6 on consoles. An update that added a wealth of content, both overt and hidden, and further enriched an already near-perfect farm simulator experience, as we told you in our recent review. Now the PC version is the one that has received a small patch with respect to that version, which the developer published months ago, with some curious notes.

Among other things, now you won't lose your last catch if you pass out from exhaustion while fishing, and additional dialogues have been added for your spouse in the game. And, of course, other stability improvements and language localisation fixes.

The patch notes for Stardew valley patch 1.6.14 is a very short list, so we're sharing it with you below.

Patch notes for Stardew Valley 1.6.14 on PC