Stardew Valley releases a patch with minor fixes for vanilla players on PC
Fishing and marriage relationships bugs, among other things, get fixes.
It's been a little over a week since ConcernedApe released Stardew Valley version 1.6 on consoles. An update that added a wealth of content, both overt and hidden, and further enriched an already near-perfect farm simulator experience, as we told you in our recent review. Now the PC version is the one that has received a small patch with respect to that version, which the developer published months ago, with some curious notes.
Among other things, now you won't lose your last catch if you pass out from exhaustion while fishing, and additional dialogues have been added for your spouse in the game. And, of course, other stability improvements and language localisation fixes.
The patch notes for Stardew valley patch 1.6.14 is a very short list, so we're sharing it with you below.
Patch notes for Stardew Valley 1.6.14 on PC
Changes for vanilla players:
- Added a few extra spouse reactions when interacting with them without dialogue
- You no longer lose a fish if you pass out while holding it, or pass out while fishing into a fish pond
- Fixed animal products always harvesting with 0 quality
- Improved efficiency of playing sound effects.
- Fixed spouses being warped to 0,0 for farmhands.
- Fixed some cases where spouses would point the wrong direction after interactions
- Prevent rare crash when updating Robin's construction animation.
- Prevent rare crash when obtaining Stardrops with stowed tools.
- Fix chimney duplication when creating a new 1.6.9+ save.
- Fix crash when homeless farmhands remain after deleting cabins.
- Fix players inside farm buildings mis-positioned on world map
- Made geode menu more stable if you resize the window during geode opening
- Fixed roommates requiring 2 house upgrades instead of 1 like marriage candidates
- Improvements to Russian translation
Changes for modded players:
- Fix crash when mods add too many streamed .ogg sound effects.
Changes for mod authors:
- Allow for multiple instances of the same streamed .ogg sound effect.