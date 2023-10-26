Stardew Valley meets Spirited Away in Spirittea next month

HQ

We have been following the development of Spirittea ever since it was announced in June. This adventure seemingly mixes the Stardew Valley formula with the idea of running a seaside hotel for restless spirits, just like in the Studio Ghibli masterpiece Spirited Away - all with glorious pixel graphics.

So when can we play it? This has now been revealed in a lengthy video that showcases a lot of what we can do in this cozy adventure that heavily leans into Japanese traditions and design. Spirittea premieres on November 13, and will be released for PC, Switch and Xbox, and it's even included with Game Pass starting day 1 if you want to try it out.