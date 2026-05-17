Stardew Valley meets Resident Evil in creepy new indie hit Besmirch

Besmirch is described as an unusual blend of Stardew Valley and Resident Evil, which essentially means that country life, farming, and small-town chores collide with a much darker survival horror experience. The game is set in the isolated town of Besmirch, where you take on the role of a newly arrived farmhand and try to survive a life that seems to consist of equal parts farming, cooking, local misery, and things that crawl out once darkness falls.

The game is developed by Gangru Games and published by 2 Left Thumbs, and it's now available in Early Access on Steam. According to Screen Rant, it's also gotten off to a strong start among players, with nothing but positive user reviews at the time of writing. Check out a trailer for the game below:

It might sound like just another cute farm game at first glance, but here the barn seems to have significantly more problems than just a poor harvest. Besmirch is out now for PC via Steam.

Is this something you'll be picking up?