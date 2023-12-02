Stardew Valley-like Pixelshire to forgo Early Access and launch in 1.0 state in 2024

It has become very commonplace to see games released in essentially unfinished states as an Early Access project, all so that developers can take on community and player feedback as they continue to finish their project. Baldur's Gate III is a very positive and prominent example of how that can be used, but there have also been many cases when this choice has felt detrimental to the paying consumer.

In a change going against recent tradition, the developers over at Kappa Bits have decided to forgo a planned Early Access launch for their Stardew Valley-like indie life-sim title, Pixelshire, and instead to simply debut the game as a full product in its 1.0 state.

Kappa Bits states that the decision to do so was "made in the best interest of our players and the game's quality" and that this "ensures Pixelshire is released in its most polished form."

With skipping Early Access and instead targeting an unconfirmed release date in 2024, we're told that the development team is in the process of creating new features for the title to enhance the gaming experience and to "exceed your expectations."

Will you be checking out Pixelshire when it launches next year?