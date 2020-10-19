Stardew Valley is getting split-screen co-op in its next update

You're watching Advertisements

It's been a while since the last time we heard about Stardew Valley. As we all know, the developer ConcernedApe has always been working hard to deliver all sorts of features fans ask for, and now there's one more long-awaited function coming soon.

In a post on Twitter, ConcernedApe has announced that split-screen co-op is going to be available via Update Version 1.5. This will allow up to four players on PC, " but on some platforms it might be limited to 2" according to the developer. In other words, split-screen features will be coming to console platforms too.

ConcernedApe also released an image as example, which you can either check on Twitter, or find it below. The launch date of the Update 1.5 is still unknown though.

Are you looking forward to it?