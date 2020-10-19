English
Follow us
news
Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is getting split-screen co-op in its next update

We still don't know, however, when the update will land for the farming sim.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It's been a while since the last time we heard about Stardew Valley. As we all know, the developer ConcernedApe has always been working hard to deliver all sorts of features fans ask for, and now there's one more long-awaited function coming soon.

In a post on Twitter, ConcernedApe has announced that split-screen co-op is going to be available via Update Version 1.5. This will allow up to four players on PC, " but on some platforms it might be limited to 2" according to the developer. In other words, split-screen features will be coming to console platforms too.

ConcernedApe also released an image as example, which you can either check on Twitter, or find it below. The launch date of the Update 1.5 is still unknown though.

Are you looking forward to it?

Stardew Valley

Related texts

Stardew ValleyScore

Stardew Valley
REVIEW. Written by Clover Harker

"Even though Stardew Valley merges many themes together, it has been done seamlessly."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy